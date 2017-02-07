Wear Your Heart on Your Nails with These Easy Tips

Even if you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, you can wear it on your fingertips. Meghann Rosales of Nails Y’all dropped by to give us some ideas. A really easy way to show a little love on your nails is with a simple heart. Start with a base coat, and 2 coats of white paint. Then use a dotting tool or a bobby pin to create a V on the nail dropping red paint and swiping downward toward the middle. Repeat on each side until the heart is filled. If Valentine’s Day is not your bag, You can turn it into a broken heart with a small amount of white paint and a small dotting tool or maybe a toothpick to create a lightening bolt down the middle. Nails Y’all is located inside Russ and Company Salon on West Avenue.

Go to nailsyall.com for an appointment.

