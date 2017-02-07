VIDEO: President Trump offers to ‘destroy’ career of Texas state senator

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — President Donald Trump says he was just joking when he talked about destroying the career of an unnamed Texas state senator.

Rockwall County Sheriff Harold Eavenson, whose county is located just northeast of Dallas, told the president at the White House Tuesday, “On asset forfeiture, we’ve got a state senator in Texas that was talking about introducing legislation to require conviction before we can receive that forfeiture money.”

“Can you believe it?” the president replied.

Eavenson says he told the senator the cartel would build a monument to him in Mexico if he could get that legislation passed. The president asked, “Who’s the state senator? Do you want to give his name? We’ll destroy his career.”

The Rockwall County sheriff did not name the legislator, and it’s not clear to whom he was referring. While no name was mentioned, Senator Juan Hinojosa co-authored the bill the sheriff and president were talking about.

He sent a statement saying he’s never met the sheriff and doesn’t pay much attention to what President Trump says anymore. He goes on to call the bill an important “protection for Texan’s property rights and civil liberties.”