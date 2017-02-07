Tips for Building the Best Bahn Mi




It’s a signature dish at PhoNatic and I can’t wait for it to get in my belly! Co-Owner and Chef Pat Lee is here to make their Banh Mi Sliders.

PhoNatic’s Banh Mi Sliders are a contemporary take on the traditional Vietnamese sandwich. They feature all of the typical fillings – marinated pork, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, fresh jalapeno and homemade aioli – but are served as mini sliders on a steamed peking bun instead of on the traditional French bread. You can get buns at an Asian market and steam them for a few minutes. There are five Austin-area locations where you can try these delicious sliders. For more on their menu, go to pho-natic.com.

