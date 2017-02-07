Threat found written at Westlake High deemed ’empty’

Westlake High School (KXAN)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have found the person they believe wrote a bomb threat on the bathroom wall at Westlake High School.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office say they were notified of the potential threat on Monday. An investigation into the writing led officers to a man in his early 20s who is not a student at the school. TCSO says the suspect was at the school on Saturday, Feb. 4, for an event.

Authorities determined the “message was an empty threat” and will not be arresting the suspect because they do not have enough physical evidence. The penalties for making a threat to a school can range from a misdemeanor to a state jail felony. The charge is higher if the threat makes large numbers of people fear for their safety. The punishment also comes with jail time and a hefty fine.

Security measures were increased at Westlake High Monday evening and into Tuesday. TCSO says they will have increased patrols at school activities through Wednesday.

“We are incredibly grateful for the staff, time and resources that the University of Texas Police Department and Travis County Sheriff’s Office provided these past two days,” said Eanes ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard in a statement. “Not only did they support the investigation with canine units to sweep the school before dawn, but they also provided hours of manpower and guidance to ensure our students and staff are safe.”

 

 

