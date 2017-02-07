Stinky star: Dying red giant releases ‘rotten egg’ smell light years away

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A smell that you can’t blame on the dog. A dying star is stinking up space roughly 5,000 light years away.

NASA and the European Space Agency have released a photo of the calabash nebula captured by the Hubble Telescope. The dying star, known as a red giant, blows out its outer layers during the final stages of death.

The dying process leaves clouds of dust and gas behind. It is also known as the “rotten egg nebula” because it contains high amounts of sulfur, which smells like rotten eggs. NASA says the gas travels close to 621,371 miles per hour.

Astronomers rarely get the chance to see this kind of process because of how quickly it occurs.