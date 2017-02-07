Easy DIYs for a Gorgeous Galentine’s Day Celebration!

It’s the little things that mean a lot, and they can make all the difference especially when you’re creating the perfect Valentine’s Day scene for your sweetie or your friends.

Lifestyle and DIY Blogger Katie Taylor dropped by to show us how it’s done. We started with an easy drink stirrer with a lollipop stick and a pom-pom glued to the end. Another fun idea is making pomegranate ice cubes to drop in your champagne. A fun and easy banner can be made with simple twine, skewers, tape and scrapbook letters! You can also amp up your table setting with a fun napkin fold to show your guests a little love. The last little trick was a DIY champagne tassel charm that you can find on the blog, or on Studio 512’s Facebook page. For more of Katie’s darling DIY and lifestyle tips and to check out her blog and photos, go to spraypaintandchardonnay.com.

