Easy DIYs for a Gorgeous Galentine’s Day Celebration!

By Published: Updated:
02-07-17-spray-paint-chardonnay

It’s the little things that mean a lot, and they can make all the difference especially when you’re creating the perfect Valentine’s Day scene for your sweetie or your friends.
Lifestyle and DIY Blogger Katie Taylor dropped by to show us how it’s done. We started with an easy drink stirrer with a lollipop stick and a pom-pom glued to the end. Another fun idea is making pomegranate ice cubes to drop in your champagne. A fun and easy banner can be made with simple twine, skewers, tape and scrapbook letters! You can also amp up your table setting with a fun napkin fold to show your guests a little love. The last little trick was a DIY champagne tassel charm that you can find on the blog, or on Studio 512’s Facebook page. For more of Katie’s darling DIY and lifestyle tips and to check out her blog and photos, go to spraypaintandchardonnay.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s