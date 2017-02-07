Final round of votes expected to pass controversial sanctuary city bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A highly debated emergency item declared by Gov. Greg Abbott this Legislative Session is moving forward on Tuesday in the State Senate.

The Texas Senate will take up Senate Bill 4, which would cut funding for any agencies that do not cooperate with federal immigration officers. The bill also prohibits cities or counties from instituting any policies that prevent local authorities from asking a person their immigration status.

Last week, hundreds signed up to speak during the public hearing at the State Capitol. That hearing took 16 hours while the emotional appeals from the protesters did not impact the Senate Committee passing the bill to send it to the Senate floor.

“This only instills fear within the immigrant community,” says a woman who said she was an undocumented college student. “I want my mom to feel safe walking within her neighborhood, I want her to feel safe driving to work and I want her to feel safe when visiting me at my university.”

Tuesday is just the first vote. The bill is expected to pass in a final vote on Wednesday. Republicans hold 20 of the 31 seats in the Senate.

If the bill passes, it will then be assigned to a committee for discussions and hearings. It could be several weeks before it is taken up by the entire house.

One week ago, the governor cut $1.5 million from Travis County after the sheriff changed how the jail will handle requests from immigration officials. The cuts stripped hundreds of thousands of grant dollars from more than a dozen local programs. The Travis County Commissioners are now trying to come up with a plan to keep the programs funded.

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt already sent the governor a letter detailing some of the programs that would lose money, but also asking to meet and discuss how to continue delivering these services. Those requests, she says, have still not been answered by Abbott or his office.

The grants helped programs like the Travis County Veterans Court, Family Violence and victim outreach, even a prostitution prevention court. Now, the commissioners are looking at ways to internally fund them, but that might mean changing the size and the scope of how these programs operate. Eckhardt says when the governor cuts money to the state court system it hampers their ability to do work for the state.

“We really don’t have any choice here. We have to provide these services under the Texas constitution to the Texas legislature, the governors office and the judicial branch. So we will. We will find a way,” said Eckhardt.

Amid the concerns over potential raids by ICE in Central Texas, teachers’ union Education Austin is pushing to implement so-called “Know Your Rights” immigration education in every school in the Austin Independent School District. The curriculum and resources could include: instructing families on what they should do if ICE comes to their door.

Alicia Inns is live with how SB4 would impact Travis County if it is passed in the final vote, on KXAN TV from 4:30 to 9 a.m.