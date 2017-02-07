Pflugerville High School evacuated due to bathroom fire

Students and staff evacuated from Pflugerville High School due to bathroom fire. (KXAXN Photo/Frank Martinez)
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Pflugerville High School are getting a late start Tuesday morning due to a small fire that was discovered in an upstairs bathroom.

The Pflugerville Fire Department responded to the school around 8:45 a.m., just before school started. All staff and students were evacuated and sent to the nearby football field until the building was cleared.

Authorities say a suspicious object was found in the bathroom. A KXAN crew saw one student being questioned by police. No one was injured in the fire.

