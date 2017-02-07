Neighbors near Loop 360 Bridge welcome new parking enforcement

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parking citations are being issued to those parking illegally along the Loop 360 Bridge overlook.

While hikers are upset about this new crackdown on parking, neighbors like Marisa Lipsche said it was time for a change.

“When they leave they back out of the spots and when you’re driving down, you’re turning a corner and you’re not expecting to see a car with its reverse lights on.”

Austin police posted on Nextdoor that the area along the scenic Pennybacker Bridge, referred to as the 360 Bridge overlook, has become too congested and dangerous for pedestrians and vehicles.

Austin local Tony Naumann said he wasn’t happy about the new citations, but getting to the iconic overlook spot is a challenge and “there really isn’t [parking] that would be safe and it’s kind of an unfortunate thing.”

Austin police said they would begin enforcing the illegal parking last Monday, though neighbors still haven’t noticed any immediate change. Lipsche said she’s concerned for the safety of her neighbors and children while the parking issue remains.

“I certainly don’t want to see someone die, and I don’t want to see someone lose a limb,” said Lipsche, ” And I certainly don’t want to see a kid get hurt.”

The number of citations given so far is unknown.