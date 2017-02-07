Man burned in Round Rock explosion remains in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The father of a man severely burned in an explosion at a Round Rock business on Friday, Jan. 3, says his son remains in stable, but critical condition.

Joe Cisneros, the father of victim Ben Cisneros, described his son’s injuries as second and third degree burns from his hands to his face. Ben Cisneros is being treated at the Burn Center at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, which serves a large area of South and Central Texas.

Cisneros’ father says it’s unclear how long he will be in the hospital.

First responders were called to Energetic Materials & Products, Inc. on Brandi Lane in Round Rock at 2:05 p.m. on Friday. The company makes breaching tools with charges, something police or military use to breach through a door.

Officers asked people nearby to leave the area due to the explosives inside the business.

Less than two hours before the explosion in Round Rock, a shelter in place was put into effect in a Pflugerville neighborhood due to a “toxic explosion.” A chemical distribution company was working with liquid ammonia sulfate, which caused a reaction that under pressure ruptured and created a chlorine smell. No one was injured.