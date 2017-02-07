Man arrested after Skype reports child porn to authorities

Related Coverage Accused child sex trafficker became victim’s guardian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Skype reported child porn images were uploaded through their service last August, a Nashville man was arrested this week.

Gerardo Paredes was booked into the Metro jail late Sunday night on charges of solicitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit, two sexual images of nude minor females were sent via Skype on Aug. 5, 2016. Skype reported it and included the user’s IP address.

After subpoenaing the IP records from the internet service provider, police say the information led to Paredes’ home in Antioch.

A search warrant was executed at the home just two weeks ago. Metro police say Paredes was home and interviewed at the scene.

According to the arrest report, one of the images of an underage girl was found on the man’s phone along with many others.

During their investigation, authorities reportedly found hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

“For the purposes of this warrant, 114 specific images were selected, but they are only a small representative sampling of the total numbers of images recovered from that device,” the affidavit states.

Police say those 114 images include sexual exploitation, abuse, and/or rape of young children.

The warrant for Paredes’ arrest was obtained last Friday and he was was taken into custody Sunday night. He remains in jail on $300,000 bond.