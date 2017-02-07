Man arrested after Skype reports child porn to authorities

WKRN Published:
Gerardo Paredes (Mug: Metro Nashville Police Department; Graphic: WKRN)
Gerardo Paredes (Mug: Metro Nashville Police Department; Graphic: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Skype reported child porn images were uploaded through their service last August, a Nashville man was arrested this week.

Gerardo Paredes was booked into the Metro jail late Sunday night on charges of solicitation of a minor.

According to an affidavit, two sexual images of nude minor females were sent via Skype on Aug. 5, 2016. Skype reported it and included the user’s IP address.

After subpoenaing the IP records from the internet service provider, police say the information led to Paredes’ home in Antioch.

A search warrant was executed at the home just two weeks ago. Metro police say Paredes was home and interviewed at the scene.

According to the arrest report, one of the images of an underage girl was found on the man’s phone along with many others.

During their investigation, authorities reportedly found hundreds of images depicting child pornography.

“For the purposes of this warrant, 114 specific images were selected, but they are only a small representative sampling of the total numbers of images recovered from that device,” the affidavit states.

Police say those 114 images include sexual exploitation, abuse, and/or rape of young children.

The warrant for Paredes’ arrest was obtained last Friday and he was was taken into custody Sunday night. He remains in jail on $300,000 bond.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s