Longhorns win another close game at home

AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Texas basketball team won another close one on Tuesday, beating Iowa State 67-65 at the Erwin Center in Austin. It marks UT’s 3rd straight home win, all by three points or less. Freshman Jarrett Allen hit a pair of free throws with 7.2 seconds to go to break a 65-65 tie and then ISU’s Matt Thomas missed a three point shot that would have won it for the Cyclones.

Texas improved to 10-14 and 4-7 in the Big 12 while Iowa State falls to 14-9 and 6-5 in conference play. Allen led the Longhorns with 17 points and nine rebounds while senior Shaq Cleare had 12 points. Texas travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

