AUSTIN(KXAN)–The Texas basketball team won another close one on Tuesday, beating Iowa State 67-65 at the Erwin Center in Austin. It marks UT’s 3rd straight home win, all by three points or less. Freshman Jarrett Allen hit a pair of free throws with 7.2 seconds to go to break a 65-65 tie and then ISU’s Matt Thomas missed a three point shot that would have won it for the Cyclones.
Texas improved to 10-14 and 4-7 in the Big 12 while Iowa State falls to 14-9 and 6-5 in conference play. Allen led the Longhorns with 17 points and nine rebounds while senior Shaq Cleare had 12 points. Texas travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Longhorns win another close game at home
