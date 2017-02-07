Hays Co. approves new hire to go through cases with high-profile evidence

Related Coverage Corrupted dash camera video delays Hays County cases

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Hays County commissioners are approving the additional hire of a new administrator for the district attorney’s office to help with a backlog of evidence.

Hays County District Attorney Wes Mau says the caseload increased by 7 percent from 2015 to 2016 and expects the amount of cases to continue to grow. The new position will be a temporary full-time position to help process digital evidence.

The increased case load is due to several high profile cases that have a considerable amount of evidence to review and mark.

“In a regular case you may have one or two video recordings, some audio recordings, and several pages of documents. In a high profile murder case, you are going to have weeks of investigation that’s going to generate thousands of pages of records, dozens of videos, dozens of sound recordings and all of that stuff has to be brought into the DA’s office and processed through our system,” said Mau.

He adds that even regular criminal cases are producing a large amount of digital evidence due to more police officers wearing body cameras.

“So now, whereas you used to just get a video from one police officer’s car, now if there were three officers who arrived at the scene, you have three videos. Just the amount of data that the police is collecting now, which is good for the prosecution and it’s good for the defense, but it creates a lot more work to make sure all of that information gets processed and analyzed and sorted the way it needs to be,” said Mau.

The new position will be effective from Feb. 16 to Sept. 30 paying around $18,000 during that time. The position will be funded with drug forfeiture funds.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with police and the district attorney tonight on KXAN News at 6.