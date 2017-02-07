Couple it the Kitchen: Hot Honey Sriracha Salmon

Hi, we’re Gavin and Karen from Couple in the Kitchen, Austin-based foodies, who showcase the best food “from our kitchen, to theirs”. When we’re not featuring scrumptious restaurant dishes and hosting date night giveaways on our Instagram page, we’re in our own kitchen, cooking together to come up with new recipes for coupleinthekitchen.com to share with our subscribers!

We’re excited to host a segment on Studio 512, featuring our top date night spots for Valentine’s Day! If you would prefer to avoid the hustle & bustle of going out for Valentine’s Day, consider cooking our Siracha and Hot Honey Salmon recipe for your sweetie. It is a relatively easy recipe, yet refined and packed with flavor!

We heard that Hot Honey is a new culinary trend. After an up-and-coming artisan sent us a sample to try, it took us a while to figure out how we wanted to incorporate it into a recipe.

This recipe takes an Asian spin on a salmon marinade and it is best served on a bed of jasmine rice. It is a mix of sweet and carries a slight spice to it, a perfect complement to delicate salmon.

Ingredients:

1 pound salmon

2 tablespoons of hot honey

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of fresh grated ginger

1 tablespoon sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon crushed red pepper

¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

Sliced scallions, for garnish

Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish

In a large Ziploc bag, mix together the hot honey, garlic, ginger, sriracha, vinegar, and soy sauce. Add the salmon filets and marinade anywhere from one to four hours. We chose to use our sous vide to cook the fish in the marinade for 20 minutes at 50 degrees Celsius prior to searing the fish. If you are curious are sous vide cooking, check out this recipe here for more details. If you opt to cook the salmon traditionally, start by adding the sesame oil to a pan and sear each side of salmon for 1-2 minutes. Then add the leftover marinade to the pan, cover and cook the fish for another 5-6 minutes until the fish is cooked to your liking. Top the filet with sliced scallions and sesame seeds. We know you are going to love this dish, as it is our new favorite salmon recipe! Be sure to check out our recipe index for additional meal ideas or subscribe to our newsletter to get free recipes sent to your email.

Wishing you a love-filled Valentine’s Day.

XOXO,

Karen and Gavin