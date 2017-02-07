Car crashes after leading Travis Co. deputies on chase in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 911 disturbance call led to a pursuit that ended with a crash in east Austin Tuesday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home for a disturbance on the east side of the county around 5:36 a.m. Deputies attempted to pull over a car driven by a person involved in the disturbance.

The car would not stop and led deputies on a chase. As deputies called off the pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed at US 183 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to TCSO, the area will be closed for a while.

