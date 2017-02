AUSTIN (KXAN) — Smoke can be seen in Del Valle from a brush fire on northbound State Highway 130.

The fire is at Farm to Market 812 on the SH 130 ramp. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says 20 to 30 acres are on fire.

STARFlight is on standby to drop water to control the flames.

Travis County reinstated a burn ban on Tuesday with record high temperatures expected this week.

We have a KXAN crew on the way to the scene.