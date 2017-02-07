Body Sculpting That Targets Body Fat

Become Yourself

We’ve told you how Become Yourself helps you find the best version of yourself with food and nutrition. Body sculpting is another way to shape yourself into the body of your dreams. Heather Brown joined us in the studio with more.

Slimlight Overview

  • Quickly target stubborn body fat that diet and exercise alone can’t reach.
  • Uses the most advanced low-level laser technology
  • Emulsifies fat, so your body can remove it naturally.
  • Painless, non-invassive and proven effective
  • No surgery, no injections and no medication
  • See results in as little as two weeks
  • Lose up to 3.7 inches in only two weeks (Reported through clinical trials, through a double blind, randomized, multi-site and placebo-controlled study.)

Schedule a visit with the Become Yourself counseling team today for a free consultation and evaluation. You’ll also receive a free recommended plan for losing weight quickly and easily, without hunger, without dangerous drugs or pills, without surgery, without strenuous exercise and without starving yourself. Become Yourself has locations in Austin, Cedar Park and Round Rock. To learn more call 888-243-2118 or go to BecomeYourselfToday.com.

 

 

Sponsored by Become Yourself. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

 

