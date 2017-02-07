Austin ranked as the best place to live in the country

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If the number of people moving to Austin every day isn’t enough of an indicator, U.S. News has ranked the Live Music Capital as the best place to live in the United States.

U.S. News analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. The outlet looked at the cost of living, desirability, the job market and quality of life to determine its rankings.

Austin topped the list with an overall score of 7.8; scoring a 7.3 for quality of life and value. With Austin taking the No. 1 slot, Denver came in second and San Jose, Calif. took the third slot. For the full list, click here.

According to the Austin Board of Realtors 2016 report, single-family home sales in Austin grew 1.7 percent from 2015 to 9,049 home sales.