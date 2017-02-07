ATCEMS looks at retrofitting ambulances to prevent theft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the hijacking of an Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) ambulance and a separate ambulance theft in December, the agency tells KXAN several options are under consideration to prevent similar situations from happening again.

“The goal is to find solutions that provide additional protection from theft while not restricting the crew’s ability to access and move the truck at the scene as they determine to be necessary,” Rutledge said.

Until December, ATCEMS said the last ambulance theft in recent memory was in the early 1990s, which prompted policy changes and training crews still follow today. Though a rare occurrence locally, the incidents caused them to think twice about potential procedural changes to protect crews, patients and equipment.

The ambulance hijacking happened on Dec. 25 with a medic crew and patient outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH). The medic crew was able to provide location, details and updates to law enforcement during the incident, and were not injured. The hijacker pulled off the road, stopped the vehicle and ran away. The suspect Rashard Williams, 28, was arrested the following week in Killeen.

“There’s a lot of discussion over this call because it is so unusual and we’ll look for ways, kind of back-testing, to see if there’s anything we can do to prevent this,” Rutledge told KXAN at the time.

Right now, though there is a separation between the patient care and cab area of the ambulance, there are not separate locks, meaning the vehicle is either fully locked or unlocked.

“You can’t jump in the back and lock the front,” Rutledge told KXAN back in December, when asked whether it is protocol to lock the front driver and passenger doors when working on a patient in the back.

Rutledge had explained that reviewing procedural changes could take months, but ATCEMS has prioritized discussions on the matter.

Once installed, each ambulance would have a specific procedure required to move the ambulance from “park” to drive” and then move the ambulance. ATCEMS says it has found some suitable options and will be installing many “in the near future.”

Tonight at 6, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will break down what it would take to upgrade ATCEMS’s approximately 80 ambulances.