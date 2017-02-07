Air tanker base for fighting wildfires coming to Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A portable air tanker base, capable of handling the large airplanes that drop fire retardant on wildfires, will be coming to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

State Rep. John Cyrier, R-Lockhart, says the move to establish the base follows a key recommendation from the Lost Pines Property Owners Fire Protection Task Force, a citizen committee affected by the Hidden Pines fire.

The state previously had only one portable air tanker base, located in Abilene, capable of supporting the large tankers during wildfire events, forcing the state to rely on air bases as far away as Tennessee and Arizona.

“This tanker base represents a monumental advancement in wildfire preparedness for our area,” said Rep. Cyrier, whose district was hit hard by both the 2015 Hidden Pines fire and the 2011 Bastrop Complex fire, together burning 39,000 acres and destroying more than 1,700 homes.

The citizens committee, Texas A&M Forest Service, Austin Fire Department, ABIA and the representative worked to bring the tanker base. Real estate and tarmac space at ABIA will be made available for the base, which is expected to increase the speed of fighting large wildfires.

The base will be unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 16.