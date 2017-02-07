5 Great Restaurants to Try for Valentine’s Day

We stopped by to visit with Karen and Gavin from Couple in the Kitchen to get their top 5 picks for date-night restaurants in Austin. Their number 1 choice was Uchi. The site of their first date includes some of the best sushi and cocktails in town, and has a great happy hour! The second restaurant is Vox Table – you have to try their hamachi pipettes! Next on the list is a great Italian restaurant called La Traviata. Karen loves the steak salad, and Gavin recommends the carbonara. The Driskill Grill is the fourth restaurant on their list. It’s known for old world charm and upscale steaks that you’re sure to love. And last, but certainly not least is Eden East located on Springdale Farms. It’s a great place to enjoy dinner with the one you love, and it’s BYOB, so you can bring your favorite bottle to celebrate the evening. You can find out more on the adventures of Couple in the Kitchen, and get great recipe ideas at coupleinthekitchen.com

