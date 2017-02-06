Woman killed in double hit-and-run in north Austin identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The woman killed by a suspect who drove into a group in a north Austin parking lot, then returning to hit them again, has been identified.

At around 2:57 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called to Galewood Drive, near the intersection of US 183 and Payton Gin Road. The caller to 911 said a car was hitting people in the parking lot.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived first and found a woman who was dead, identified as Ernestina Limon-Ocana, 36, and another woman who was injured, taking her to University Medical Center Brackenridge.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of the car was arguing with people and began revving his engine. He put the car in reverse and accelerated. The driver then hit one of the women in the group and sped away.

The same car returned a minute later, accelerating toward the group again and hitting a woman already injured and another woman who had not been hit. The driver then sped off.

Police found a witness who took photos of the car and its license plate before hitting the women. Homicide detectives are working to locate the vehicle and driver.

The injured woman is expected to survive. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

KXAN’s Arezow Doost is following today’s developments and will give an update on the CW Austin at 9 and KXAN at 10 p.m.