VIDEO: Meteor lights up the Midwest sky

MILWAUKEE, Wis (KXAN) — A meteor streaked across the sky in the Midwest and it was caught on numerous cameras.

The National Weather Service says the flash was seen by people from Iowa to Indiana around 1:30 a.m. Monday. One person in Oshkosh, Wis. said it shook their home.

The American Meteor Society says the preliminary trajectory shows the meteor was traveling southwest to northeast and ended somewhere between Sheboygan and Manitowoc.

It’s unclear if any part of the object made it the ground or if it burned out. Meteorologists say it’s likely the meteor burned up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

KXAN’s sister station, WBAY, says the dash camera from the UW-Madison police car shows a clear view of the meteor from the campus.