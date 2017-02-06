UT Women shock #2 Baylor in Waco

Related Coverage UT women looking for milestone win

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — For all the success Karen Aston has had as head coach at Texas, she had never beaten Baylor, that changed on Monday night in Waco, Texas.

The 11th ranked Longhorns snapped their 14 game losing streak to Baylor which goes back to 2010 with an 85-79 win.

The Longhorns never trailed in the game. Baylor stormed back in the 4th quarterback from 15 down to tie it twice, but both times Texas answered.

First it was sophomore Lashann Higgs who hit jumper to with 1:45 to go in the game to give Texas a 76-74 lead. Baylor tied and it was freshman Joyner Holmes who it a tough layup in traffic to give Texas a 78-76 lead 59 seconds to go. Holmes hit a pair of free throws to put the game away.

Junior Brooke McCarty led the Longhorns with 22 points and in the process, hit the 1000 career point mark. Junior Ariel Atkins scored 20 points while Holmes had 18 and Higgs scored 16. The Longhorns improve to 18-4, 13-0 in the Big 12 and have won 16 in a row.

Texas will host Kansas on Saturday at 1:30.