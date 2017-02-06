Untreated allergies leading to secondary infections

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar fever is a phrase well-known across central Texas. When the pollen releases are so bad, people call 911 thinking there’s a fire happening.

This season, pollen counts have hit record highs, leaving many feeling miserable and helpless.

“It’s no fun. And this has definitely been pretty eye-opening, because where we’re from we didn’t have a ton of allergies,” said Haley Overstreet.

Haley and her two children both suffer from allergies. Earlier this year, her allergies developed into a secondary infection. She was pregnant at the time, with a suppressed immune system.

Experts at Texan Allergy have seen secondary infections happen a lot this year, ranging from bronchitis to ear infections.

Sunny Kallmer is a physician assistant at Texan Allergy. “When you’re having allergies and suffering, all the inflammation and mucus that can sit in sinuses just sits there and can get secondarily infected,” said Kallmer.

Kallmer says it’s important to get your allergies treated to prevent that from happening.

“If you suffer, allergies can get worse with time, so it’s really important to get your allergies identified and treated and you don’t have to suffer long-term,” said Kallmer.

Patients can try over-the-counter antihistamines, as well as allergy shots or allergy drops.

“You can come get tested here at Texan Allergy, we identify what your allergic to and then we can treat you with allergy drops or shots, where we train your immune system not to react anymore,” said Kallmer. “It may not help immediately, but for future years you should be a whole lot better.”

It’s welcomed news for families new to Texas waiting for relief.