TxDOT launches website to help drivers navigate I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction along Interstate 35 in Central Texas is expected to be ongoing for the next two 10 to 15 years. Which means, the traffic situation won’t be improving any time soon.

In an effort to minimize impacts and keep drivers informed of the work being done in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties, the Texas Department of Transportation launched a new website, www.My35Construction.org. The new site gives drivers information on upcoming lane closures, crashes and travel delays. Users can also access the live traffic cameras along the freeway.

Currently, there are seven projects under construction along the 79-mile corridor, with the eighth project expected to start in early spring 2017. There are also several other dozen projects slated along I-35 but they’re unfunded at this time. I-35 between Rundberg Lane and US 290E is also on the project list for 2017, but it is currently in limbo as TxDOT works to secure more than $110 million in additional funding. The work would include main lanes and frontage road re-construction and the addition of three new flyovers at US 183.