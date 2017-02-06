Tips and Tricks to Get Zen

Meditation is something you can do anytime and anywhere if you know how to do it. Meditation guru Dean Sluyter stopped by the show to share some tips on how to find happiness within ourselves. He says the best way to incorporate it into our daily lives is to stop trying to change things and just accept where you are and enjoy it. Sluyter advises us to get rid of “here we go” and replace it with “here I am”. He recommends taking time each day to sit, close your eyes, and allow yourself to settle within.

To learn more about natural meditation, go to deanwords.com.