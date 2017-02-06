Texas Rangers called in to help find Tom Brady’s missing jersey

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Texas Rangers is stepping in to help find Tom Brady’s missing jersey, which he wore during Super Bowl LI in Houston. Brady says the jersey disappeared from the New England Patriots locker room after the game.

“I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn’t there anymore,” Brady said during a news conference. “It’s unfortunate, because that’s a nice piece of memorabilia.” Brady joked that he expects to see it show up in an online auction.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he asked the state’s investigators to help the Houston Police Department with the investigation.

Even though his jersey is missing, Brady still has his fifth Super Bowl ring and his fourth MVP trophy. The Patriots claimed victory over Atlanta 34-28 in overtime.

Gallery: Sweetest of all: Patriots reign in mighty Super Bowl rally View as list View as gallery Open Gallery New England Patriots' Tom Brady hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28 in overtime. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, bottom, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) New England Patriots' Julian Edelman catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, congratulates New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)