AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD school bus was involved in a crash on Loyola Lane and Millrace Drive, according to Austin — Travis County EMS.

There were four students on board at the time of the crash around 6 a.m. Officials say the students weren’t from a specific school, but allowed to ride a bus to a school in another part of town.

Austin police said no one was injured in the crash.

The scene has been cleared.