Remains identified as missing West Texas college student

KMID Published: Updated:
Zuzu Verk, missing Sul Ross student (Family Photo)
Zuzu Verk, missing Sul Ross student (Family Photo)

ALPINE, Texas (KMID) — The remains found just outside of Alpine, Texas Friday have been identified as Zuzu Verk, officials announced in Brewster County.

Another man, Chris Estrada, has also been arrested and authorities have more persons of interest, Alpine police said.

Officials found the remains last weekend in a “shallow grave,” which was about three feet deep, and sent them off to be identified.

“Its a disgrace,” Sheriff Ronny Dodson said regarding the case. “When I walked up [to the site] I just knew.”

Robert Fabian police booking photo (KMID)
Robert Fabian police booking photo (KMID)

Verk, a Sul Ross State University junior, has been missing since Oct. 12, according to police documents. Since then, the lone suspect has been her former boyfriend Robert Fabian.

He was arrested over the weekend and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse, according to previous reports.

Fabian appeared in court on Monday and his bond was set at $500,000 with conditions.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s