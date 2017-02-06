Remains identified as missing West Texas college student

ALPINE, Texas (KMID) — The remains found just outside of Alpine, Texas Friday have been identified as Zuzu Verk, officials announced in Brewster County.

Another man, Chris Estrada, has also been arrested and authorities have more persons of interest, Alpine police said.

Officials found the remains last weekend in a “shallow grave,” which was about three feet deep, and sent them off to be identified.

“Its a disgrace,” Sheriff Ronny Dodson said regarding the case. “When I walked up [to the site] I just knew.”

Verk, a Sul Ross State University junior, has been missing since Oct. 12, according to police documents. Since then, the lone suspect has been her former boyfriend Robert Fabian.

He was arrested over the weekend and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse, according to previous reports.

Fabian appeared in court on Monday and his bond was set at $500,000 with conditions.