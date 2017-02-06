Racist receipt targets San Antonio restaurant owner

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC News) – Staffers at a San Antonio restaurant are concerned and disappointed after they found a receipt from a customer saying they would not be coming back because the owner is Mexican.

“The food was tasty and the service was attentive,” the note reads. “However the owner is Mexican. We will not return. America first.”

“Something like this is a slap in the face,” says Di Frabo Italian restaurant owner Fernando Franco.

He opened the Italian restaurant back in 2014, turning a lifelong dream into a reality.

Franco has been operating businesses and restaurants in San Antonio since 2012 under an E-2 visa.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2jV5NFe