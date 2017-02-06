Police release new numbers on cases impacted by DNA lab freezer break

FILE - APD DNA Lab (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - APD DNA Lab (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost a year later, the Austin Public Safety Commission is learning more about the DNA lab freezer break that lasted six days jeopardizing numerous cases.

The Austin Police DNA lab has been shut down since June, due to a lack of properly trained staff, but a memo obtained by KXAN shows problems with the lab also extend to equipment failure from March 2016. During that time, the maintenance manager determined the freezer reached temperatures as warm as 80 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly 60 degrees warmer than it is supposed to be. The freezer is set up to alarm maintenance when temperatures get above a certain degree, but the memo states that alarm malfunctioned.

To keep this from happening again, the freezer will now be manually checked each week to ensure the system is working. Alarms will sound if the freezer gets warmer than -5C or colder than -30C. A status report of temperatures will now print daily.

The electronic monitoring system failed on March 8 when a glitch in the software prevented the system from communicating to the paging system. A backup cooling unit will now turn on if the primary cooling unit fails again.

Of the cases in the freezer at the time of the break, there was a total of 4,274 cases. Of those cases, 98.5 percent were already analyzed before the break. An estimated 1.5 percent, or 65 cases, still need DNA work and are part of the current backlog.

Since the freezer failure, 13 cases have been outsourced for DNA testing. Four different labs have been utilized for testing and no quality issues have been reported.

A KXAN investigation last November unveiled thousands of cases called into question after the Austin lab used flawed science calculating odds in DNA results.

 

