Police chase leads to east Austin officer involved shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A DWI suspicion led police on a chase in east Austin around 2 a.m. Friday morning that ended with an officer involved shooting.

Police say the chase was on Munson Street between Springdale Road and Don Ann Street.

Investigators will give an update soon and say no one was killed in the shooting. Austin police are not releasing any more details at this time.

This happened during APD’s No Refusal initiative. According to the Austin police chase policy, an officer must consider a dozen factors before being engaged in a chase. This includes evaluating the safety of the area, time of day, amount of traffic and the speed of pursuit. They must also consider the risk to their own lives and innocent motorists before being led on a chase.

