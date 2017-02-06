Pet python gets stuck in Portland woman’s gauge

Related Coverage West Texas family finds rattlesnake slithering up toilet

PORTLAND, ORE (KXAN/KGW) — A Portland woman and her pet python are okay after what she says was a terrifying ordeal.

“I kind of went into shock,” says Ashley Glawe. “I started shaking.”

Glawe was taking selfies with her pet snake Bart when he attempted a new trick. Bart slithered into Glawe’s gauge, a small hole in her earlobe.

Unable to get him out of her ear, Glawe called for help. Firefighters reportedly rushed over to her house, but needed additional assistance to retrieve the snake.

Bart and Glawe were rushed to the emergency room where medical staff numbed her ear and got to work.

“I guess they used some string and ran it between my ear and the snake and stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through,” said Glawe.