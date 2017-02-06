Man’s La-Z-Boy wheelchair turns heads

DENVER, CO (KUSA/WCMH) — Despite being disabled, Guy Orvis was never much for sitting around the house. So, instead of spending all day in his living room, he decided to take his living room with him wherever he goes.

“It’s how I get around downtown here,” Orvis said.

Years ago, Orvis suffered a right knee injury that put him on permanent disability. While he can walk, he has trouble getting around, especially if he has to go a long distance. Orvis constructed his own La-Z-Boy wheelchair after seeing the idea online. He took apart a motorized wheelchair and mounted a recliner on top. He also added a fog machine and blinking rope lights on the back.

“It’s comfortable as hell,” Orvis said. “You know, my regular wheelchair is okay, but it doesn’t steer the same as this.”

Powered by two 3500 RPM motors, Orvis can drive his recliner all around downtown Denver, Colorado at speeds up to 6-and-a-half miles per hour.

“Plus, you get about 15 miles to the charge,” Orvis said.

Everywhere he goes, people have to stop him and ask him about his traveling creation.

“That’s one of the main reasons I like bringing it up,” Orvis said. “People just see it. They smile.”

He would like to create more of the comfortable wheelchairs for others, especially a friend of his who is also in a wheelchair.

“When I saw her and her chair, I thought this would be perfect for her,” Orvis told KUSA.

While Orvis may be traveling in style and comfort, he still feels this isn’t an ideal situation.

“I wish I wasn’t disabled,” Orvis said. “Trying to make the best out of it.”