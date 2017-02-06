How to Decorate the Perfect Valentine’s Treat

February 14th is just a week away and La Patisserie knows the way to our hearts. Pastry Chef Amber Quisenberry joined us on today’s show to demonstrate how to decorate the perfect sugar cookie for Valentine’s Day. You start off by dipping the surface of a heart shaped sugar cookie into some icing. Then you use a different color icing and make dots all around the edge of the cookie. To finish it off you take a toothpick and drag it through all of the dots of icing to make little hearts. You let the icing set over night and the next day the cookies are ready for eating. Stop by La Patisserie for these yummy cookies or for other Valentine’s treats like their Triple Chocolate Mousse Bundt Cakes or their Strawberry Champagne Cakes.

La Patisserie has two locations on West Annie and Burnet Road.

Go to lpaustin.com for more information or call 512-770-6442.