High school student running for Round Rock mayor

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — At 18 years old, Josh Couture is just old enough to vote. While some might say teenagers aren’t civic-minded, they should take a closer look at Couture. Couture says after a divisive presidential election, he decided he wanted to run for mayor of Round Rock.

“I just want to change the way people view politics, and the way people view their government,” explains Couture. “I want there to be kind of an open-door philosophy, that it’s transparent between the people and the government — people need to feel like they’re making the decisions.”

Couture filed to put his name on the ballot Tuesday morning at the city clerk’s office, right before he headed to Cedar Ridge High School, where he’s a senior. Couture knows his young age brings out doubters, but he says those people just motivate him more. “I’m very ambitious, I’m very determined, I’m spry, I’m youthful, I’m very prepared to learn as much as I can.”

Couture has competition. Mayor Pro Tem Craig Morgan is also running for mayor. “That’s what’s good about democracy, anybody can run for office. I look forward to a good, clean race and we’ll focus on my campaign and my issues. I think experience really is important in this race,” explains Morgan.

Round Rock General Election Jan. 18, 2017: First day of filing

Feb. 17, 2017: Last day to file for a place on the ballot

Feb. 21, 2017: Last day for declaration of write-in candidacy

May 6, 2017: Election

If Morgan is elected mayor, he says he will focus on transportation, community safety and quality of life issues like jobs, services and good parks. Morgan has served on the city council for six years. He also serves on the St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center Board of Trustees and the Round Rock Council Advisory Committee for ACC. He is married with one son who attends the University of Texas at Austin.

If Couture wins, he says he’ll talk to families and businesses about their priorities, for example, lower property taxes. Couture is a member of the National Honor Society and worked the polls at his school during the November 2016 election. He plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin and major in Government.

The general election in Round Rock will be held May 6. Morgan says a contested race costs taxpayers $50,000-$60,000. If only one candidate had filed, the city could cancel the election.

While there have not been many young candidates to run for mayor, many have run for city council seats. In the November 2016 election, 19-year-old UT sophomore Victor To ran for Pflugerville City Council Place 2. The vacant seat went to Jeff Marsh after he won a runoff election.

Nicholas Virden, 23, ran for Austin City Council in District 10. Ultimately, Alison Alter beat incumbent Sheri Gallo for that seat in a runoff election. In 2011, then 23-year-old Texas State student Nicholas Cubides ran for San Marcos City Council but did not win.

In Austin, the youngest person to get elected for city council is current Council Member Greg Casar. He was first elected for District 4 in 2014 when he was 25.