Gardening Tips Just In Time For Planting Season

As planting season kicks into gear, do you have the right tools to make your garden grow? Gardening pro Colleen Dieter is here to give us some expert tips on tools to use and how to take care of them. She started off with the Hand Matic, which is great for removing bigger weeds by the roots. She then showed us Steel Wool. which can be used to knock dirt and mud off your tools and helps keep them clean so they don’t get rusty. The next tool was the Moisture Meter that lets you know when your plants need to be watered. Colleen then explained that the Hori Hori Knife is perfect for cutting through fibrous roots. She ended with her favorite tool; the Japanese Weeder, which has pointy ends so you can use it to pry out plants that have big tap roots and then a sharp blade that is used to scrape away weeds.

Find more of Colleen’s expertise and tips at atxgardens.com.

