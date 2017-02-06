Flu season surge has outbreaks spreading wider than last year

By Published: Updated:
UT engineers and scientists hope their research will help the science community better understand the flu virus and improve vaccines
UT engineers and scientists hope their research will help the science community better understand the flu virus and improve vaccines (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Offices and classrooms are filled with a cacophony of coughing this time of year.

It is the height of flu season and right now the country is in a middle of a surge. The Center for Disease Control says flu activity is higher this year than last year and considerably more widespread within each state. According to the CDC, flu cases peak between December and March, sometimes lasting until May.

Center for Disease Control map of flu outbreaks (Courtesy: CDC)
Center for Disease Control map of flu outbreaks (Courtesy: CDC)

The map above shows any state with brown having a widespread outbreak, including Texas. The CDC says 15 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported so far this season.

Experts say if you haven’t already, there is still time to get a flu shot.

Flu symptoms:

  • Fever, or chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue
  • Some vomiting and diarrhea

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s