Flu season surge has outbreaks spreading wider than last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Offices and classrooms are filled with a cacophony of coughing this time of year.

It is the height of flu season and right now the country is in a middle of a surge. The Center for Disease Control says flu activity is higher this year than last year and considerably more widespread within each state. According to the CDC, flu cases peak between December and March, sometimes lasting until May.

The map above shows any state with brown having a widespread outbreak, including Texas. The CDC says 15 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported so far this season.

Experts say if you haven’t already, there is still time to get a flu shot.

Flu symptoms:

Fever, or chills

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Body aches

Headaches

Fatigue

Some vomiting and diarrhea