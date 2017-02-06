‘Ellen’ show teases appearance at UT Austin on Tuesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ellen DeGeneres has a message for University of Texas at Austin students: “I hope you’re free tomorrow.”

The talk show host’s crew was on the campus of Georgia Tech last week to give a lucky fan tickets to the Super Bowl. The university said Ellen’s crew flew in to Atlanta and started setting up on campus. Within the hour, she posted to twitter telling fans to dress up like a cat.

DeGeneres gave Georgia Tech students a similar tease last week, encouraging them to keep their Wednesday free. She interacted with fans via satellite, as students vied for the two Super Bowl tickets.

If the Georgia Tech appearance is any indication, people who show up at UT on Tuesday will be asked to perform something, and winners will be flown out to California for a taping of the show.

UT retweeted Ellen’s tease to Tuesday’s event. The UT campus is not unaccustomed to celebrity sightings, via satellite or not. Matthew McConaughey gave students a safe ride home in November, as part of the campus’ SURE Walk program.

Last week two people at Georgia Tech won tickets to the #SuperBowl. @UTAustin, I hope you’re free tomorrow. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 6, 2017