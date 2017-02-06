‘Ellen’ show teases appearance at UT Austin on Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, June 8, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ellen DeGeneres has a message for University of Texas at Austin students: “I hope you’re free tomorrow.”

The talk show host’s crew was on the campus of Georgia Tech last week to give a lucky fan tickets to the Super Bowl. The university said Ellen’s crew flew in to Atlanta and started setting up on campus. Within the hour, she posted to twitter telling fans to dress up like a cat.

DeGeneres gave Georgia Tech students a similar tease last week, encouraging them to keep their Wednesday free. She interacted with fans via satellite, as students vied for the two Super Bowl tickets.

If the Georgia Tech appearance is any indication, people who show up at UT on Tuesday will be asked to perform something, and winners will be flown out to California for a taping of the show.

UT retweeted Ellen’s tease to Tuesday’s event. The UT campus is not unaccustomed to celebrity sightings, via satellite or not. Matthew McConaughey gave students a safe ride home in November, as part of the campus’ SURE Walk program.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s