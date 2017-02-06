Austin teen robbed of Air Jordans on his way to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Give me what you got or I’ll pull the trigger,” shouted a robbery suspect at an Austin teen on his way to school, according to the affidavit.

A 14-year-old boy told police he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint on Feb. 3 around 8 a.m. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Benito Rodriguez, is accused of pointing a handgun at the boy’s stomach and demanding that he hand over his belongings.

Fearing for his life, the teen said he handed over his phone and Mario Brothers backpack with his San Antonio Spurs jacket and a pair of Air Max shoes inside. Rodriguez then forced the 14-year-old to give him the Air Jordan shoes he was wearing.

As Rodriguez walked away, according to the affidavit, the teen followed him to see where he went. Police were called as soon as the teen lost sight of the suspect, who was found moments later on East Stassney Lane by the victim’s uncle who lives nearby. While they waited for police, the teen’s uncle held Rodriguez against a fence as he struggled to get away.

Once police arrived, Rodriguez was able to free himself from the uncle’s grasp and started to run. The officer at the scene threatened to use his taser if Rodriguez didn’t get down on the ground.

Kneeling down, police say they saw Rodriguez throw a metal object behind him. It was discovered Rodriguez was in possession of a BB gun that looked like a real handgun.

While police placed Rodriguez into custody, they discovered that he was in possession of hydrocodone that he did not have a prescription for. Rodriguez was arrested and is facing charges for robbery by threat, a second degree felony.

All of the items were returned to the victim.

