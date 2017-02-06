Austin police rolling out new ballistic vests

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department and the police union will be handing out new, heavier ballistic vests to officers Monday.

The Austin Police Association president made the plea for the more expensive ballistic vests last summer after the attack on police officers in Dallas. An officer would only don the ballistic vests during a critical incident such as an active shooter. Most officers would store the extra 20 pounds of gear in their patrol vehicle.

“In the past, this hasn’t been as big of an issue in the country, but as we’ve seen in the last year, very violent crimes have been committed with AR 15s and AK-47s, and quite simply our vests won’t stop that,” said APA President Ken Casaday in August.

In October, it appeared funds from last year’s budget could cover the cost of the new vests. City records showed less than a third of a $280,000 contract had been spent to date and was set to expire this November. Casaday originally said the level four ballistic vests usually run around $600 to $800.

