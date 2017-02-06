Auditors discover problems in Austin’s Historic Preservation Program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City auditors discovered several problems with the operation of Austin’s Historic Preservation Program. The issues could lead to theft of revenue and inconsistent monitoring of the city’s historic landmarks, a draft report states.

The purpose of the Preservation Program, which is administered by the Historic Preservation Office, is to protect and enhance buildings that exemplify Austin’s history and culture. Austin currently has three historic districts and more than 600 historical landmarks, including local treasures ranging from the Driskill Hotel downtown to Tarrytown mansions, east Austin churches and homes throughout Hyde Park.

The problems found in the audit could lead to the loss of city revenue. Some historic properties may not be preserved and maintained as required. Lacking adequate information, the Historic Landmark Commission could make uninformed decisions leading to lawsuits, the report states.

The Preservation Office checks applications for both demolition and landmark status that carries a tax benefit, said Jerry Rusthoven, acting assistant director of the Planning and Zoning Department, which oversees the Historic Preservation Office.

“We want to be sure that the people that are receiving that benefit are complying with the requirements of the program,” Rusthoven said. “We want to make sure that when we make a recommendation that a house is historic that it is because … it does have a fiscal effect, on the whole.”

Overall, the report says the Planning and Zoning Department is “not effectively administering the Historic Preservation Program.”

You can view a list of Austin’s historic landmarks here

Rusthoven said his department “concurred” with the auditor’s findings, and they are working on making changes to address issues in the report. Auditors found the Preservation Program inconsistently collected fees, tracked applications, and inspected and documented properties.

Rusthoven said there will be improved training for members of the Historic Landmark Commission, which reviews applications and advises City Council on landmark designations.

Auditors sampled 30 of 500 historic property alteration applications. In that sample, the total required fees amounted to $20,599. Auditors found the Preservation Office collected just $8,581. The rest of the fees—over half—were either not collected or the office lacked enough documentation to verify collection, according to the report.

The fee collection deficiencies expose the program to theft of revenue, the report says.

“In addition, HPO employees appear to operate with a large degree of autonomy and receive minimal oversight from [Planning and Zoning Department] management,” auditors found.

Auditors said the Preservation Office’s administrative approval process could use improvement. Out of 2,377 cases received by the office in fiscal years 2014 and 2015, 100 were still labeled “pending review” in fall of 2016.