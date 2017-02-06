When chronic symptoms like poor gut health, anxiety and depression take over your life, it’s impossible to think about anything else. Dr. Elena Villanueva of Infinity Wellness Center joined us in the studio to tell us more about how they can help patients with these issues. Many patients come to Infinity Wellness Center after experiencing a lack of results with traditional practitioners. Her success is based on the ability to discover the root cause of a patient’s symptoms, and then to design a custom program based upon their body’s chemistry and genetics resulting in restored energy and a renewed enthusiasm for life! Dr. Villanueva specializes in finding and correcting the imbalances in the body that result in symptoms such as fatigue, chronic pain, brain fog, auto immune disorders, neuro chemical imbalances, irritable bowel, constipation, chronic infections, trouble losing weight, brain fog, insomnia, Fibromyalgia, anxiety and depression. You can join Dr. V the 2nd Thursday of each month at her engaging and dynamic “A Gut Feeling” educational series at People’s Pharmacy at 3801 South Lamar Boulevard starting at 7:00 PM.

January 12th: Leaky Gut Syndrome: the Link Between Inflammation and Epigenetics

February 9th: Anxiety and Depression: The Gut/Brain Connection

March 9th: The Gut Microbiome: Your Personal Fingerprint

April 13th: Autoimmune Diseases: the Link Between Inflammation, Gut, and Epigenetics

May 11th: Thyroid, Adrenals, and Fatigue: “Elimination”

Infinity Wellness Center is located 5000 Davis Lane, 78749, suite 106. To schedule an appointment or for more information call 512-328-0505 or go to AustinHolisticDR.com.

Sponsored by Infinity Wellness Center. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.