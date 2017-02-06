American Airlines flight diverted due to smoke on the plane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin flight heading to New York was diverted after smoke was reportedly spotted in the cabin of the plane, according to a passenger.

The American Airlines flight was heading down the tarmac when the pilot announced that smoke on the plane was going to keep them grounded. The flight 2183 is now on its way back to the gate.

Initially, the flight staff told passengers they were delayed due to their head sets not working for flight attendants to use.

A passenger told KXAN it looks hazy on the plane and they have yet to evacuate after more than 30 minutes on board. The Austin Fire Department is at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport assessing the situation.

American Airlines says there does not appear to be smoke in the cabin, but on odor in the cockpit. The plane is being taxied back to the gate where a maintenance team will evaluate the issue. The airline says the decision to evacuate the plane is made by the crew and they determined it was not necessary until they returned to the gate.