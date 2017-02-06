American Airlines flight diverted due to smoke on the plane

By Published: Updated:
american-airlines-web_bkg_t

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin flight heading to New York was diverted after smoke was reportedly spotted in the cabin of the plane, according to a passenger.

American Airlines flight diverted due to smoke on plane. Austin Fire Department is at ABIA assessing the situation (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Margaret Ricke)
Austin Fire Department is at ABIA assessing the situation (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Margaret Ricke)

The American Airlines flight was heading down the tarmac when the pilot announced that smoke on the plane was going to keep them grounded. The flight 2183 is now on its way back to the gate.

Initially, the flight staff told passengers they were delayed due to their head sets not working for flight attendants to use.

A passenger told KXAN it looks hazy on the plane and they have yet to evacuate after more than 30 minutes on board. The Austin Fire Department is at the Austin Bergstrom International Airport assessing the situation.

American Airlines says there does not appear to be smoke in the cabin, but on odor in the cockpit. The plane is being taxied back to the gate where a maintenance team will evaluate the issue. The airline says the decision to evacuate the plane is made by the crew and they determined it was not necessary until they returned to the gate.

Hazy smoke spotted inside American Airlines flight from Austin to New York (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Margaret Ricke)
Hazy smoke spotted inside American Airlines flight from Austin to New York (KXAN Viewer Photo/ Margaret Ricke)

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s