Alcohol may have played a part in deadly south Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are trying to determine what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in south Austin early Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the Cannon Place Apartments, located at 1500 W. William Cannon Dr., just before 1 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound and another man with minor injuries. The gunshot wound victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later. The other man was treated at the scene by EMS.

Currently, homicide detectives are working to understand the circumstances that led up to the shooting but initial information indicates alcohol may have been a factor. The night of the shooting, police said it appeared to be an accidental shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any any information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.