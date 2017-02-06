A Spin on the Classic Negroni

Refreshing and fun, the negroni slushy at Red Ash sounds like our kind of drink. Beverage Director Lance Gresak stopped by to show us how to make one. You start off with a shaker and add 1/4 oz of Regan’s Orange Bitters, a citrus blend of mandarin oranges and lemon, 1/2 oz of simple syrup, and 1 oz of gin, vermouth, and rinomato. Shake it for about 9 seconds then pour it over some shaved ice and add an orange peel to top it off.

Red Ash is located on Colorado Street.
Go to redashgrill.com for more or call 512-379-2906.

