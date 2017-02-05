Woman killed, another injured in North Austin autoped

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin police officers are investigating a double auto-pedestrian crash that left one woman dead and sent another woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 9000 block of Galewood Drive near US 183 just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A woman in her 30’s died at the scene. Another woman, in her 20’s, was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical, life threatening injuries.

