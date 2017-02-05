Tips and Tricks to Grow Your Own Grapes

From wild to table to wine, no matter what kind of grape you’re talking about, now is the time to plant and prepare for harvest. Lance Roberson of PLance stopped by today’s show to share with us everything we need to know about grapes. We learned about all the different types of grapes we can grow from the most common Thompson Seedless to the Concord grape, which is very popular for jams and jellies. He shared with us that now is the perfect time to start growing your grapes and when you start you must prune the vines regularly. Lance also included some liquid grapes by showing us some of his favorite wines that grow well in our climate.

