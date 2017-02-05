PHOTOS: Taste of the NFL – Party with a Purpose

By Published: Updated:
Cake made by the Cake Boss representing the Super Bowl LI in Houston. (KXAN Photo)
Cake made by the Cake Boss representing the Super Bowl LI in Houston. (KXAN Photo)

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Which NFL city has the best food? At the Taste of the NFL in Houston Saturday night, every city was a winner since everyone involved was working to ending hunger in the United States.

Taste of the NFL, a sanctioned NFL organization, held its 26th Annual Party with a Purpose® at the University of Houston. Around 3,000 guests packed the event to dine on delicious creations as well as get football gear signed by NFL stars. Some lucky people who bought a raffle ticket or various items also won tickets to the Super Bowl!

The event was co-hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Richard Blais and Alex Guarnaschelli. The Band Perry closed out the night with an hour-long set packed with new music.

All of the proceeds raised at the event (and during the season-long Kick Hunger Challenge) goes directly back to each team’s hometown community, supporting food banks and food pantries in all 32 cities.

Taste of the NFL – Party with a Purpose – Houston 2017

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s