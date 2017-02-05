PHOTOS: Taste of the NFL – Party with a Purpose

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — Which NFL city has the best food? At the Taste of the NFL in Houston Saturday night, every city was a winner since everyone involved was working to ending hunger in the United States.

Taste of the NFL, a sanctioned NFL organization, held its 26th Annual Party with a Purpose® at the University of Houston. Around 3,000 guests packed the event to dine on delicious creations as well as get football gear signed by NFL stars. Some lucky people who bought a raffle ticket or various items also won tickets to the Super Bowl!

The event was co-hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Richard Blais and Alex Guarnaschelli. The Band Perry closed out the night with an hour-long set packed with new music.

All of the proceeds raised at the event (and during the season-long Kick Hunger Challenge) goes directly back to each team’s hometown community, supporting food banks and food pantries in all 32 cities.

